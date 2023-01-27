Today FM’s The Last Word with Matt Cooper gets new sponsor

Life Pharmacy is the new official sponsor of The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM.

The sponsorship, which was secured by Media Central, will see Life Pharmacy become an integral part of The Last Word through stings, promotions, and cross-station digital display.

Matt comments: “I’m delighted to welcome Life Pharmacy on board as sponsor of The Last Word. Working with an Irish brand that brings expert advice and first-quality care for its customers like Life Pharmacy is very exciting and a great fit for the show.

“All of us on The Last Word team are very much looking forward to working with the brand and we fully expect our eager listeners to love the new partnership as well.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Caroline Burton, Head of Retail Marketing Uniphar said: “Life Pharmacy is delighted to partner with The Last Word and Matt Cooper in 2023. With 95 pharmacies nationwide, it was important to find a partnership that matched this national reach and Today FM’s The Last Word delivers a truly national audience. The Last Word tracks the pulse of Irish life and is a great fit for a brand that puts the Irish family at the centre of their consumer commitment.”

Mairead Reen, Chairperson of Life Pharmacy added: “The Last Word focuses on the health of the nation, what could be a better fit for Life Pharmacy?”

Ross McDonnell, Sponsorship Director of Media Central said: “It’s been brilliant to bring together two long-standing Irish brands in Life Pharmacy and The Last Word with Matt Cooper, delivering national reach across Ireland with a dynamic sponsorship pushing seasonal messaging at key times across 2023 for Life Pharmacy. We’re really looking forward to working with Life Pharmacy and Focus Advertising to activate the sponsorship across the year.”