International schedule of speakers ready for Radiodays Ireland 2023

The next Radiodays Ireland conference has a two-half-day schedule full of radio executives sharing their love and knowledge of radio.

It includes sessions with people from RTE, Bauer, Wireless and the IBI, plus independent stations from across Ireland.

There are also guests from the BBC and Global in the UK, and iHeart in the US.

More details are available at RadiodaysIreland.ie.

If you can’t get to the event, RadioToday will be tweeting updates via @RadioTodayLive.

Here’s how the schedule looks:

Thursday 16th February

2pm

Official Conference Opening and Celebration of Radio by with Patricia Monahan, Chairperson, Learning Waves and John Purcell, Chairperson, IBI

2.15pm – 3pm

Radio – The Resilient Medium with Pat Kenny, Newstalk, Patricia Messenger, C103, Fionnuala Corbett, iRadio, Brian Redmond, KCLR 96FM, Celene Craig, BAI, Dan Healy, RTE 2FM

3pm

My Radio Story – A Broadcasting Career with James O’Brien, Presenter, LBC

In this keynote address James will share with us his radio story, how he started out in radio, moving from a Show Biz Journalist to a Current Affairs presenter, his biggest moments on radio, how radio has evolved during the years and what the future holds for talk radio.

3.30pm

Connecting with Audiences through Content and Music with Angie Greaves, Smooth Radio, UK in conversation with Dave Harrington, Programme Director, East Coast FM

4pm

Resilience | Wellbeing | Motivation with Tara Rafter, from The Navigation Coach

4.30pm – 5.00pm

Top Ten Promotions from around the World with Niall Power, Beat 102-103

Voted as one of the top presentations from Radio Days Europe we invite you to come, listen and enjoy as Niall shares the top ten promotions from around the world with the audience

5pm – 5.45pm

Branding | Monetising | Marketing your Podcasts – Challenges and Opportunities with Liam Thompson, The Smart 7 Podcast, Georgie Crawford, The Good Glow Podcast, Kiela Brodigan, Director of Digital, Bauer Media

The panel will share their experience on how they have built brands through podcasts, how they have monetised podcasts, the platforms used for podcasting and the opportunities for radio stations with podcasts

5.45pm

Conference close

Friday 17th February

9am

The Power of Audio Branding with Staxx Williams, Z100, USA

9.30am

Commercial Media Landscape 2023 and Building your Brand through Radio with Cathy Heeley and Garry Blair, Nielsen, Tammy Darcy, the Shona Project

10.20am

Radio | Digital | Tech with Rob Timony, audio XI, and Rune Hafskjaer, P4, Denmark

Rob will look at how to monetise your digital assets and the potential revenue streams that are available to radio stations. Rune will discuss how gathering detailed listener data can lead to a more targeted advertising approach and campaign reporting.

11.20am

Audience Insights with Alison Winters, Head of Audience Insights, BBC

11.50am

The Power of Radio to Connect with Audiences in a Changing Media Landscape with Greg Hughes, Highland Radio and Mark Mark Egan, Purple Bridge Media

Greg will talk about covering the Creeslough tragedy and how through multiple channels the station was able to connect with listeners all over the world. Mark will share his insights in relation to younger audiences and how they are consuming content and what radio stations need to do in this area.

12.50pm

Leadership | Resilience | Motivation – Sport and Business with Dr. Karen Weekes, Adventurer and Sports Pyschologist, Nora Stapleton, Women in Sport Lead with Sport Ireland, Padraig Joyce, Galway Football Manager

1.45pm

Conference Close with Patricia Monahan and John Purcell