New jingles now on-air at Tipp FM created by TM Studios

TM Studios has created a new jingle package for Tipp FM in Tipperary.

The cuts include themes for the station’s breakfast show, weekends, and mixes for Christmas programming.

Stephen Keogh, Tipp FM Programme Director said: “We’re thrilled with the new jingle package from TM. They’ve really added a new freshness to the station sound. I believe it’s essential to showcase the fantastic music we play while also highlighting ‘Tipperary’ in the Tipp FM brand.

“It’s certainly a good sign that ‘Tipperary’s Tipp FM’ has been stuck in my head since they’ve arrived.”

Chris Stevens, co-owner of TM Studios said “This is my second time creating jingles for Tipp FM, and it’s always a pleasure. These jingles are fresh and contemporary, working perfectly with the wide range of musical genres heard on the station.”

A Soundcloud montage can be heard here.

Chris will be attending Radiodays Ireland in Dublin next week and will be around for any stations looking to talk jingles. You can contact him via chrisuk@tmstudios.com.



