Nobby is leaving Jim-Jim and the Strawberry Alarm Clock at FM104

Nobby has made an emotional announcement on The Strawberry Alarm Clock to say he is leaving FM104.

His co-host Jim-Jim, and Crossy, will be staying, once Nobby leaves on Friday.

Nobby said: “I have some personal news that I want to share with you listeners this morning – tomorrow will be my last time in this chair.

“Please don’t think for one second that I’m leaving the show because I do not like being part of your morning each day, that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He continued: “But this thing is I’ve worked on FM104 for over 50% of my life and change is good for all of us and the time has come for change to happen in my life and my career.”

Nobby mirrored the words of Terry Wogan when he left his breakfast show, by saying “Thank you for being a friend”.

No news of a replacement or next move for Nobby has been announced as yet.



