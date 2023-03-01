Bauer’s acquisition of Cork’s Red FM is now complete

Cork’s Red FM is now officially part of the Bauer family joining Today FM, Newstalk, 98 FM, SPIN 1038 and SPIN Southwest.

Bauer Media Audio says Red FM will be able to leverage enhanced digital expertise to take advantage of new opportunities to grow and develop.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, commented: “The acquisition of this brilliant regional radio station will further grow our presence in Ireland and builds upon our commitment to providing top quality content and outstanding service to our listeners.

“As one of the most popular regional radio stations in the country, Cork Red FM’s is a great addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to working alongside the talented Red FM team to continue to deliver an exceptional listening experience.”

Diarmuid O’Leary, CEO, Cork’s RedFM added: “I’d like to thank everyone who have been a part of this journey for their contribution, in particular the staff at the radio station, who have been central to our success over the last 20 years. Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights.”

There’s no news on the future branding of the station, but Bauer says it wants to create an even better listener experience for its audience and outcomes for its commercial partners.