Beat named Best Place to Work at the SFA National Small Business Awards

Beat 102-103 has been named a winner in the SFA National Small Business Awards Workplace Wellbeing category.

Beat came out on top ahead of four other companies shortlisted including firms from both Kildare and Mayo.

Several Beat employees accepted the award at the RDS in Dublin on behalf of the staff back in Waterford who were eagerly awaiting news of a possible win.

The 19th incarnation of the awards, which took place on Thursday, March 9th celebrates the achievements of small businesses in Ireland and recognises the important and vital contributions of this sector to the Irish economy. Thirty-six finalists and five emerging new businesses were selected from hundreds of applications received for the 2023 programme.

Beat impressed judges for successfully implementing a myriad of initiatives to foster workplace well-being. Among the measures enacted over the last number of years include the appointment of an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) champion; effective engagement with employees and management through constructive dialogue with a recognised trade union; sustained efforts to improve sustainability at The Broadcast Centre; a series of informative ‘Live, Learn, Lunch’ wellbeing sessions; employee participation in community initiatives; regular employment upskilling; and office administration focused on improving systems used by employees.

A proud Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins said: “Everyone who comes in to The Broadcast Centre comments on the positive vibe and great work culture. It’s brilliant for the team to be acknowledged in this way so a big thank you to the Small Firms Association. We’re thrilled to be selected as winners alongside so many fantastic small firms in Ireland.”

SFA Director, David Broderick added: “We continue to grow the SFA Business Awards programme that positions the small business brand as the backbone of the Irish economy. Congratulations to all the finalists each of whom represent the very best in small business and all are winners. Small businesses are present in every village, town and city and contribute enormously to economic activity and community engagement”.