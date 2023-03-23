Nominees announced for the 2023 New York radio awards

RTÉ, Newstalk, Clare FM, and a number of independent production houses are shortlisted in the New York Festivals radio awards for 2023.

There are 15 nominations altogether in Ireland, across categories such as documentaries, podcasts and entertainment.

New for 2023 is the National Press Club Award which will go to the highest scoring entry in the news programme categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast.

The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18th.

The New York Festivals Radio Awards 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe.

All Entries in the 2023 competition were screened online by NYF's Radio Awards international Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18th.