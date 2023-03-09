Sound of Ireland to broadcast in Dublin for eight days

The Sound of Ireland is back to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on 94.3FM in Dublin from March 11th to 18th.

The station is run in partnership once again this year with the Department of Foreign Affairs as an official sponsor and Christmas FM as media partner.

Online, the service says: “Sing along to a stunning soundtrack of the best Irish music – from the Pillow Queens to The Chieftains.

“Be amazed at the incredible stories of Irish trailblazers who changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science – wonderful Irish inventions and world-renowned cultural icons.

“Take a dive into our history, heritage and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world.”