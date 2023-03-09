Sound of Ireland to broadcast in Dublin for eight days

The Sound of Ireland is back to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on 94.3FM in Dublin from March 11th to 18th.

The station is run in partnership once again this year with the Department of Foreign Affairs as an official sponsor and Christmas FM as media partner.

Online, the service says: “Sing along to a stunning soundtrack of the best Irish music – from the Pillow Queens to The Chieftains.

“Be amazed at the incredible stories of Irish trailblazers who changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science – wonderful Irish inventions and world-renowned cultural icons.

“Take a dive into our history, heritage and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Beat named Best Place to Work at the SFA National Small Business Awards

Declan Pierce off-air at Today FM following brain haemorrhage

Brian Dowling joins Suzanne Kane for Daytimes at 98FM

Bauer’s acquisition of Cork’s Red FM is now complete

There’s a new sound to weekends on RTÉ 2FM starting today

Ten things we took away from Radio Days Ireland 2023 in Dublin

Ministers support potential new Irish language radio service on FM

New jingles now on-air at Tipp FM created by TM Studios

The ups and downs of JNLR figures for Jan to Dec 2022

Nobby is leaving Jim-Jim and the Strawberry Alarm Clock at FM104

Bauer Media Audio Portugal launches audioXi platform

International schedule of speakers ready for Radiodays Ireland 2023