Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

Today FM presenter Ray Foley is set to do his show live from Ballina, Mayo for the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden.

The POTUS is set to make an address today outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina and Ray Foley has made it his mission to travel back home and be front and centre of the green and red crowds of Mayo.

This week has already seen Joe Biden visit Belfast, Louth and Dublin and tomorrow he is set to make his way out west to Ballina, which is the President’s hometown where his Irish ancestors hail from.

To celebrate this monumental event for the town of Ballina, Ray Foley will broadcast live from Mocha Beans coffee shop, Pearse Street Ballina, for a very special show.

Ray will be joined by Irish band The Coronas ahead of their performance as Joe Biden’s warm-up act before his address, along with some local celebrities and he’ll be joined by some Joe Biden DNA as he speaks to some of the US President’s extended family.

On his presidential homecoming, Ray Foley said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be heading home to Ballina to hopefully meet up with uncle Joe as we both head west this weekend. The buzz is going to be amazing in the town ahead of President Biden’s speech on Friday evening, so hopefully the weather clears and we’ll capture a bit of the magic on Today FM, live from Mocha Beans coffee shop in the middle of Ballina from 2pm – 4:30pm, hup Mayo!”