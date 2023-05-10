Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO Simon Myciunka to replace Dee Ford in the UK

Simon Myciunka has been appointed as Bauer Media Audio UK CEO to replace outgoing boss Dee Ford.

Chris Doyle will take responsibility for the day-to-day running of Bauer Media Audio Ireland until a permanent successor has been appointed.

Simon joined Bauer Media two years ago when Bauer acquired Communicorp Ireland and will start his new role on 1st July.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Dawkins, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group said, “Simon brings the ideal mix of skills to take the business forward to meet its next set of ambitions as we not only strengthen our position in live broadcast radio but also exploit all the opportunities that digital presents to deepen our relationships with audiences and commercial partners alike, ensuring we have a vibrant and inclusive culture that enables everyone to do their best work”.

Dee Ford leaves the UK business this summer in order to step into a new chapter of her life, spending more time with her husband and family.