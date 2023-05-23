Big ending planned for Raidió Rí-Rá weekend broadcasts

Raidió Rí-Rá is planning to celebrate its recent run of FM broadcasts with a special schedule for its final Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The youth chartstation have been broadcasting each weekend across Dublin, Limerick, Cork, and Galway since the 13th of March.

To date, special guest presenters have included Sinéad Ní Uallacháin (RTÉ, Beo ar Éigean, TG4), Rút Ní Theimhneáin (BLOC TG4 and @dochailinrut on TikTok andInstagram), Kerry Cowboy Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin (TikTok, TG4), Aindriú de Paor (RTÉ 2FM), Lucy Nic Aindrís (Na Gael Gals), and Cian Ó Gríofa – or Gaylgeoirí as he is better known online.

This period will be brought to an end with a weekend of special live shows which will broadcast from the Harcourt Street Studio on the 27-28 May, complete with competitions, a packed schedule full of music, guests, guest presenters, and chat.

Raidió Rí-Rá Chair Traic Ó Braonáin said: “We are delighted with how the FM broadcast has gone so far. Listeners and broadcasters have been enjoying the music and craic on air. We’d love to have this opportunity on a regular basis, to broadcast full time on FM around the country. The demand is there, the listeners are there, and the structure is in place to deliver this service.

“We’d like to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Coimisiún na Meán, who helped us achieve this development opportunity, and the chance to prove that the station is read to take the next step to provide a quality service for young people at a national level, as Gaeilge.”

Raidió Rí-Rá’s Station Manager Emma Ní Chearúil added: “This has been an incredible opportunity for our broadcasters – they are gaining invaluable experience broadcasting live on air to a national audience. This time spent on FM has given the whole team a real boost in morale, and we are so happy to see and hear how much listeners have enjoyed it too. Our goal is to provide this service for young people on a national level on FM, and this has been a brilliant step in the right direction”

Raidió Rí-Rá is available on the following frequencies, and at rrr.ie ann the Raidió Rí-Rá App on Apple and Android as usual 9am Saturday – 10pm Sunday 27-28 May: