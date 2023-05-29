Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2023 raises €430,000

The fifteenth annual Cork’s 96FM’s Giving for Living Radiothon has ended with a total of €429,597.

It brings the cumulative raised so far by Radiothons run by the Wireless Ireland station since 2008 to more than €6.1 million.

Listeners held fundraising events right across Cork City and County including “Coffee Breaks” and a “Paddlethon”. Bus Eireann drivers operated the city’s biggest change collection box bat Cork’s Bus Station on Parnell Place, and over €12,000 was raised through this initiative.

Hundreds of organisations took part in “Jersey Day” on Friday. Listeners were encouraged to wear their favourite sports jersey at work or at school and to raise money for Radiothon.

All inbound and outbound calls across the three days were handled by Abtran at their state of the art call centre in Blackrock.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM & C103 Kieran McGeary said: “Once again, the listeners to Cork’s 96FM have shown huge generosity particularly given the extra financial pressures people are facing at the moment. We deeply appreciate it.

“This amazing result is an indication of the strength of the trust between our listeners and Cork’s 96FM. It also shows the high regard people have for Radiothon’s five charity partners.”

In the photo: Cork’s 96FM Streetfleet pictured at Marymount Hospice with soccer legend, Roy Keane.



