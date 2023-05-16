Kare Plus to sponsor Ray Foley’s afternoon show on Today FM

Kare Plus is the new sponsor of Today FM’s afternoon show with Ray Foley.

The sponsorship will see Kare Plus become an integral part of Ray Foley’s show through stings, promotions and cross station digital display.

Ray Foley’s afternoon show has added 26,000 listeners in the past year and continues to be the highest listened to show in this timeslot in Today FM history.

Speaking of the sponsorship, Managing Director of Kare Plus Kirk Robinson commented: “Kare Plus is delighted to partner with the Ray Foley Show on Today FM, Ray Foley’s charismatic personality and humour made him the ideal partner for us, as we strive to highlight the warm, friendly, and familial atmosphere of Kare Plus.

“We are more than just a business we are a tight-knit family of carers who love to have a laugh together, and we are all excited for the future with Today FM.”

Commenting on the new sponsorship, Ray Foley said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kare Plus to the show! We’ve been celebrating some record listenership numbers week and we’re delighted that Kare Plus want to come on board and be a part of what we’re building – plus, it’s another chance to throw a party!

“We’re really looking forward to working with all the Kare Plus team.”

Ray Foley is pictured with Grace Cahill, Marketing Executive (left) and Kirk Robinson, Managing Director (centre) of Kare Plus.