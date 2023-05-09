Paul McLoone is back on the radio this weekend with Nova

Former RTÉ and Today FM presenter Paul McLoone is joining Radio Nova for some special programmes this weekend.

“Paul McLoone’s Ultimate Playlist” will air on Radio Nova Saturday 13th from 6-9pm and Sunday 14th from 6-9pm.

The shows will feature a playlist of classic Irish rock and alternative tunes, hand-picked by Paul and presented in his own style.

Paul said: “It’s great to get back behind the mic again, especially during such an exciting time for Irish and International music, and I can’t think of a better station to be doing it on than Radio Nova.

“Never has there been so many great bands and artists releasing excellent music. I’ve been going through my records and curating the perfect playlist for these two shows and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Paul’s career in radio spans over three decades with influence across every major Irish station. His career began at BBC Radio Foyle in 1985 before moving to Dublin in the 90s to produce the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

After five years he took a break from Today FM, during which he worked freelance for RTÉ Radio 1 and 2FM, before returning to present his own radio show The Paul McLoone Show for 13 years.

Radio Nova CEO & Programme Director, Kevin Branigan, said, “Paul is renowned in music circles and well-respected for his talents as a musician and radio presenter, with The Paul McLoone Show receiving critical acclaim during its many years on Today FM. I’m delighted to be welcoming Paul to Radio Nova for Paul McLoone’s Ultimate Playlist.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Fergal D’Arcy announces he’s joining RTÉ 2FM for weekends

The latest headlines and radio listening stats from JNLR 2023-1

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO Simon Myciunka to replace Dee Ford in the UK

IMRO Radio Awards 2023 are now open for entries

Raidió na Life announces the passing of Tomás Mac Ruairí

Dave Cronin is leaving Beat 102 103 after a decade on-air

Learning Waves’ Journalism Graduate Programme returns for 2023

Birdsong returns to RTÉ Radio with the Dawn Chorus 2023

Kevin Bakhurst appointed as the next Director General at RTÉ

8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

98FM’s Thunder Team gets partnership with Toyota Ireland

Glastrennwände
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
Reinigungsservice Reinigungsservice Berlin
küchenrenovierung küchenfronten renovieren küchenfront erneuern