Paul McLoone is back on the radio this weekend with Nova

Former RTÉ and Today FM presenter Paul McLoone is joining Radio Nova for some special programmes this weekend.

“Paul McLoone’s Ultimate Playlist” will air on Radio Nova Saturday 13th from 6-9pm and Sunday 14th from 6-9pm.

The shows will feature a playlist of classic Irish rock and alternative tunes, hand-picked by Paul and presented in his own style.

Paul said: “It’s great to get back behind the mic again, especially during such an exciting time for Irish and International music, and I can’t think of a better station to be doing it on than Radio Nova.

“Never has there been so many great bands and artists releasing excellent music. I’ve been going through my records and curating the perfect playlist for these two shows and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

Paul’s career in radio spans over three decades with influence across every major Irish station. His career began at BBC Radio Foyle in 1985 before moving to Dublin in the 90s to produce the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

After five years he took a break from Today FM, during which he worked freelance for RTÉ Radio 1 and 2FM, before returning to present his own radio show The Paul McLoone Show for 13 years.

Radio Nova CEO & Programme Director, Kevin Branigan, said, “Paul is renowned in music circles and well-respected for his talents as a musician and radio presenter, with The Paul McLoone Show receiving critical acclaim during its many years on Today FM. I’m delighted to be welcoming Paul to Radio Nova for Paul McLoone’s Ultimate Playlist.”