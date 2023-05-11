The latest headlines and radio listening stats from JNLR 2023-1

The latest radio listening results show 3.255 million adults tune into radio every weekday – an increase of 48,000 listeners.
Daily radio listening stands at 79.4% of all adults whilst weekly listening increases to 90.9% of the population.
At RTÉ, 1.93 million, or 47% of the Irish Adult 15+ population tune in every week.
RTÉ Radio 1 holds 17 of the top 20 radio programmes in Ireland and remains the only station with a weekly reach of over +1 million (at 1,347,000).
RTÉ Radio 1’s weekday share stands at 19.8%, RTÉ 2FM’s share is 5.8%, with RTÉ lyric fm’s share at 2.4%.
In national commercial radio, Today FM sees a slight increase from a weekly reach of 875,000 to 883,000 whilst Newstalk drops from 792,000 to 786,000 listeners.
Today FM has almost half a million people (466,000) tuning into Today FM on a daily basis, an increase of 11,000 on the last JNLR book.
Here are some observations from the stations…
RTE:
- Morning Ireland remains Ireland’s most listened to radio programme, with 437,000 listeners this book. (+4,000 BoB)
- The Ryan Tubridy Show broadcasts to 335,000 listeners each weekday (+4,000 BoB)
- Today with Claire Byrne has 327,000 listeners this book (+6,000 BoB)
- Afternoon programming on Radio 1 remains the most listened to with The Louise Duffy Show (213,000), News at One (299,000), Liveline with Joe Duffy (306,000) and The Ray D’Arcy Show (181,000)
- Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra has 214,000 listeners each weekday evening (+6,000 BoB)
- On weekends Brendan O’ Connor has 327,000 listeners on Saturdays and 319,000 listeners on Sundays
- 292,000 listeners tune in to hear Miriam O’ Callaghan on Sunday mornings
- Newcomer to the slot Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin has increased his audience to 195,000
- Saturday and Sunday Sport have seen gains up 15,000 and 13,000 respectively
- 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has 135,000 listeners tuning in on weekday mornings (+6,000 BoB)
- Jennifer Zamparelli has 133,000 listeners to her morning show
- Drive it with the 2 Johnnies continues to draw listeners across the country in the afternoons with 130,000 listeners (+11,000 BoB)
- Marty in the Morning on lyric fm has 57,000 listeners tuning in weekday mornings (+1,000 BoB)
- Niall Carroll’s Classical Daytime has 44,000 listeners mid-morning (+3,000 BoB)
- The Hamilton Scores with George Hamilton on Saturdays has 42,000 listeners (+6,000 BoB)
- Vespertine with Ellen Cranitch has 5,000 new listeners come to the show over the last year
- The Mystery Train with John Kelly on Sundays sees a gain of 4,000 listeners over the last year.
INDEPENDENT RADIO:
- The Pat Kenny Show remains Newstalk’s most listened to programme with 174,000 people tuning in daily
- Newstalk Breakfast with Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman has gained 8,000 listeners over the last year to reach 149,000 people
- Sean Moncrieff has achieved an all-time high of 98,000 listeners
- The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy reaches 152,000 listeners every evening
- Lunchtime Live with Andrea Gilligan attracts an audience of 106,000 daily
- Ian Dempsey continued to grow Today FM’s breakfast audience now drawing in a listenership of 208,000 (+5,000 BoB)
- The Anton Savage Show on Saturday mornings has a growing audience of 116,000 listeners
- Down to Business with Bobby Kerr added listeners to reach 106,000 listeners each Saturday
- Off The Ball on Saturday and Sunday afternoon reaches 137,000 and 146,000 respectively
- Dermot & Dave are now Today FM’s second biggest show with an audience of 205,000
- Pamela Joyce (12:00-14:00) increased by 2,000 to 136,000
- The Ray Foley Show further grew Today FM’s afternoon audience by 3,000 to 163,000 in this latest book – adding 26,000 listeners in the past year
- Louise Cantillon is proving a hit with national audiences as she saw listenership of her Saturday show (14:00–18:00) grow to 134,000 (+12,000 BoB)
- Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis (Sat 08:00-11:00) also saw increases with Today FM’s Saturday morning audience now at 179,000 (+9,000 BoB).
- Block Rockin’ Beats with Dec Pierce on Saturday night was also celebrating audience growth for the second book in a row, entertaining a listenership of 38,000.
- Wireless Ireland now delivers a weekly audience of 775,000 and also an increased national prime time market share of 12.1%
- FM104 and Q102 have shown market share growth with the combined offering now commanding a 12% Prime Time market share
- Cork’s 96fm and C103 combined grew to 39%
- Cork’s 96fm built on previous gains by delivering further growth to 22.4% prime time market share
- Both Live 95 in Limerick (25%) and LMFM (34.8%) delivered strong market share positions in their respective broadcast areas
Irish radio audiences continue to listen to a significant amount of radio everyday – tuning in, on average, for almost 4 hours (233 mins, -4) per day during the prime 7am to 7pm time (Irish Adults listening Mon-Fri).
In terms of share of all minutes listened in the country, National Radio currently has 44.8% share (-0.3%) of all minutes while Local/Regional Radio holds the majority share position with 55.2% (+0.3%) in this reporting period.
Across the various regional areas throughout the country, National Radio holds the majority share position in Dublin (55.3%) and the greater Dublin Commuter belt (55.3%) while Local/Regional radio is in the majority in the other regions throughout the country, in particular, achieving its highest share position in Cork (66.9%), in the North-West (59.7%) and in the South-West (57.4%) Regions.
Local radio continues to perform strongly in the local radio markets across the country, with 37.5% of adults in the country tuning into their local station every day. In particular, on the criterion of share of minutes listened during prime 7am to 7pm local radio has a national share of 40.4% while particular stations – Highland Radio, MWR, Northern Sound Radio and Radio Kerry hold the majority share position (50%+) in their respective areas.
