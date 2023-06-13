Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

It’s back to the future for Cork broadcaster KC who is set to make a comeback to Red FM on Leeside.

Keith Cunningham, last presented on ‘Red’ back in 2017, and is currently co-hosting on rival station 96fm is reportedly making a return to his old stomping ground.

However, according to reports in the Irish Examiner it’s as yet unclear when the Mayo native will be once again heard on the 104-106fm airwaves.

It’s understood that Cunningham’s contract with 96fm is due to come to an end in the coming weeks.

The Co-host of ‘KC and Ross in the Morning’ looks to be swapping one breakfast slot for another – bringing him back to very familiar territory and a show he hosted prior to his departure from Red FM in 2017.

A formal announcement to announce KC’s move is expected soon.