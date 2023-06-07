Climate in Focus for Independent Broadcasters

Over 1,200 new programmes focussing on climate change and championing climate action, are to be broadcast in the next year by local and regional broadcasters across Ireland.



The new project – ‘Ours to Protect’ hit the airwaves this week and involves 23 radio stations delivering locally-produced content, led by the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland; with funding from Coimisiún na Meán through the television license fee.

‘Ours to Protect’ explores the reality of climate change and looks towards how we can achieve a greener and more sustainable future. A mix of experts will feature on each programme and there will be tips to help tackle climate impact of energy, travel, food waste and much more.

Programming ranges from weekly shows on the likes of Dublin’s Sunshine 106.8 and Nova, to regular slots on flagship mid-morning programmes such as Galway Talks on Galway Bay FM; and Midlands Today on Midlands 103.

On the first episode of Ours to Protect on Sunshine 106.8, (Monday’s 7pm) Presenter Carol Dooley spoke with Eamonn Ryan TD for Dublin Bay South, Leader of the Green Party and Minister for Transport about the new Ours to Protect project.

Aideen O’Hora from Sustainability Works and Sunshine 106.8 CEO, Sean Ashmore also featured on the new show, which is also available as a weekly podcast.

In Waterford, WLR’s Clodagh Walsh will broadcast a weekly slot each Wednesday at 11.30am featuring local community, voluntary, NGO and state organisation representatives.

Among the topics for discussion will be climate impact of Energy, Travel, Food, Waste, the Circular Economy and Biodiversity.

Clodagh also aims to highlight local initiatives across Waterford and the contributions being made to tackle climate change throughout the county.

The website www.ourstoprotect.ie has also been set up to provide a central focus for the programming strand with resources and programme information available along with audio from each broadcast.