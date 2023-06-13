Tributes pour in from radio sector following death of Christy Dignam

Tributes have poured in from across the Radio sector, following the death of Christy Dignam this afternoon at his Dublin home, after a long battle with cancer.

The Aslan front man, beloved by many for his dulcet tones with hit songs such as ‘Crazy World’ and ‘This Is’; passed away in the care of his loving family, just over two weeks after his 63rd birthday.

Christy was much loved across all fabrics of Irish society, with many in the radio world paying tribute today on social media to the Finglas native.

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy told his Instagram followers of the ‘desperate news’ adding that “I just wanted to post this to say I hope everyone is doing OK and his family are doing as OK as possible.

“I was in the house with him a few weeks ago and I saw and I felt great love, and I hope he felt that love until he drew his final breath.

“He made a massive contribution to this country and to who we are in terms of pop culture; but also as a good person and a kind person and somebody who will be deeply, deeply missed.”

Dignam had featured both on Radio and TV with Ryan over the years, including just a few weeks ago.

In an interview with Ryan on RTÉ Radio 1 last April, Christy spoke from his home about the outpouring of love from fans, following the news he had required palliative care; after a special Aslan 40th Anniversary concert was postponed.

“I’m still humbled by the reaction. It’s been absolutely amazing. I want to thank all of those people who stood by me and who helped give me a great life,” he said.

Tubridy confirmed this evening that snippets of that interview will be broadcast, as part of a lengthy tribute; on his radio show tomorrow.

"I've still a little bit more to do and until me heart stops I'm going to keep trying to do that." ❤️

Ryan sat down with Christy Dignam to talk about Aslan, life, love and death as he enters palliative care. https://t.co/4RYyWjvVaT@RyanTubridyShow pic.twitter.com/CALlI7T4Ye — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) April 17, 2023

Newstalk Presenter and ‘Something Happens’ band member Tom Dunne tweeted “so sad to hear, and still despite everything hard to believe, Irish hearts broken tonight.”

So sad to hear, and still despite everything hard to believe, Irish hearts broken tonight https://t.co/PUQTZMILju — Tom Happens 🥶 (@tomhappens) June 13, 2023

Following a tweet by Aslan stating they were ‘beyond devastated’; Dunne added how “what they did as a band together, the songs, the gigs, the connection with an audience, was very special.”

They shared such profound experiences together, good and bad, but what they did as a band together, the songs, the gigs, the connection with an audience, was very special ♥️💔 https://t.co/iAWun4fQZX — Tom Happens 🥶 (@tomhappens) June 13, 2023

Cork’s 96fm Presenter PJ Coogan said that Christy was ‘a pure diamond’.

He was a diamond. A pure diamond — PJ Coogan (@pjcoogan) June 13, 2023

PJ had interviewed Christy on numerous occasions including in 2019.

“Cork… has always held a special place in my heart” Christy Dignam speaking to @pjcoogan on @OpinionLine96 in 2019. RIP Christy pic.twitter.com/ZSBisVTEmi — Cork's 96FM (@Corks96FM) June 13, 2023

Former FM104, Q102 and 98fm Journalist and Broadcaster Alison O’Reilly also shared her fond memories of Christy.

“Thanks for the music, words of wisdom, interviews, documentaries, inspiration, encouragement, bravery and kindness. One in a million. Love to your family & friends. Rest in peace Christy Dignam ❤️,” she tweeted.

Thanks for the music, words of wisdom, interviews, documentaries, inspiration, encouragement, bravery and kindness. One in a million. Love to your family & friends. Rest in peace Christy Dignam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BbquRwluHL — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) June 13, 2023

FM104 and Pride Vibes Radio Presenter Thomas Crosse expressed his sympathies to the family and Aslan band members – adding that FM104 will be paying tribute to Christy in the morning on the Strawberry Alarm Clock.

RIP Christy Our thoughts are with Christys family and lads in @OfficialAslan Christy and the lads are a special part of FM104… myself and @JimJimNugent will be paying tribute to Christy through some songs and conversations tomorrow on the Strawberry Alarm Clock on @FM104 https://t.co/yme6OEOkL2 — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) June 13, 2023

Meanwhile many station social media accounts also paid their tributes to Christy.

Very sad news today, Christy Dignam, singer of ‘Aslan’ has passed away 💛 pic.twitter.com/2bgqxIdmUW — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) June 13, 2023

'He could just sing a song like nobody else on earth' @tomhappens joined @kierancuddihy at the @queens_dalkey to talk about the wonderful Christy Dignam who has died aged 63. Listen back now 👇https://t.co/wsK4YE4NJT — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) June 13, 2023