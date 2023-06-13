Tributes pour in from radio sector following death of Christy Dignam

Written by Cóilín Duffy

Tributes have poured in from across the Radio sector, following the death of Christy Dignam this afternoon at his Dublin home, after a long battle with cancer.

The Aslan front man, beloved by many for his dulcet tones with hit songs such as ‘Crazy World’ and ‘This Is’; passed away in the care of his loving family, just over two weeks after his 63rd birthday.

Christy was much loved across all fabrics of Irish society, with many in the radio world paying tribute today on social media to the Finglas native.

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy told his Instagram followers of the ‘desperate news’ adding that “I just wanted to post this to say I hope everyone is doing OK and his family are doing as OK as possible.

“I was in the house with him a few weeks ago and I saw and I felt great love, and I hope he felt that love until he drew his final breath.

“He made a massive contribution to this country and to who we are in terms of pop culture; but also as a good person and a kind person and somebody who will be deeply, deeply missed.”

Dignam had featured both on Radio and TV with Ryan over the years, including just a few weeks ago.

In an interview with Ryan on RTÉ Radio 1 last April, Christy spoke from his home about the outpouring of love from fans, following the news he had required palliative care; after a special Aslan 40th Anniversary concert was postponed.

“I’m still humbled by the reaction. It’s been absolutely amazing. I want to thank all of those people who stood by me and who helped give me a great life,” he said.

Tubridy confirmed this evening that snippets of that interview will be broadcast, as part of a lengthy tribute; on his radio show tomorrow.

Newstalk Presenter and ‘Something Happens’ band member Tom Dunne tweeted “so sad to hear, and still despite everything hard to believe, Irish hearts broken tonight.”

Following a tweet by Aslan stating they were ‘beyond devastated’; Dunne added how “what they did as a band together, the songs, the gigs, the connection with an audience, was very special.”

Cork’s 96fm Presenter PJ Coogan said that Christy was ‘a pure diamond’.

PJ had interviewed Christy on numerous occasions including in 2019.

Former FM104, Q102 and 98fm Journalist and Broadcaster Alison O’Reilly also shared her fond memories of Christy.

“Thanks for the music, words of wisdom, interviews, documentaries, inspiration, encouragement, bravery and kindness. One in a million. Love to your family & friends. Rest in peace Christy Dignam ❤️,” she tweeted.

FM104 and Pride Vibes Radio Presenter Thomas Crosse expressed his sympathies to the family and Aslan band members – adding that FM104 will be paying tribute to Christy in the morning on the Strawberry Alarm Clock.

Meanwhile many station social media accounts also paid their tributes to Christy.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

KC thrilled to be joining Bauer as he confirms Red FM move

Anniversary of Ireland’s first radio station to be celebrated with pop-up…

Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Ireland’s first quasi national LGBTQI+radio station hits FM

Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

Ex RTÉ 2FM DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering

Climate in Focus for Independent Broadcasters

Luke O’Faolain returns to Beat as new voice of Old Skool Sunday

Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2023 raises €430,000

RTÉ publishes thousands of early radio recordings online

Big ending planned for Raidió Rí-Rá weekend broadcasts

New visual logo and tag line revealed for Newstalk

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra