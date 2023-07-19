Graham Norton hosts Virgin Radio UK show from C103

Written by admin

Graham North is hosting his Virgin Radio UK shows from the West Cork studios of C103 for the next few weeks.

The broadcaster, who is staying in Ireland currently, was also the first guest on Lorraine Murphy and Ross Browne’s new breakfast show.

Graham, a native of Bandon, visiting the area before heading to the states and back to London to film his chat show.

Ross Browne, a well-known stand-up comedian, has co-presented Cork’s 96FM’s Breakfast Show for the last six years and has starred in RTE’s television show ‘The Fear’ as well as appearing in ‘The Young Offenders’ and contributing to the writing of some episodes.

He’s now joined by Lorraine Murphy, who previously presented Cork’s 96FM’s ‘Big Drive Home’ programme each weekday.

Graham Norton, Lorraine Murphy and Ross Browne pictured in Cork 96FM studios at St Patrick’s Place in Cork City for the launch of their new breakfast show ‘Lorraine & Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM.’

Brendan O’Driscoll, Local Content Controller at Cork’s 96FM & C103 said: “Lorraine and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM brings together two very strong talents that will no doubt take our Breakfast Show to the next level.

“We really have big plans for the new show and I can’t wait to hear and see Lorraine and Ross bring their creative ideas to life both on-air and online. Having Graham Norton as the first guest on the show is a special moment for us and will really set the tone going forward.”

Graham Norton, Lorraine Murphy and Ross Browne pictured in Cork 96FM studios at St Patrick’s Place in Cork City for the launch of their new breakfast show ‘Lorraine & Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM.’


