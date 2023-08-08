Bauer gives Off The Ball a new subscription model for ad-free content

Bauer’s sports brand Off The Ball is introducing a new subscription model offering access to exclusive ad-free on-demand content.

The launch on Wednesday August 9th will coincide with the start of the new Premier League season, the rugby world cup and the ratcheting up of the club GAA season.

The new service follows on from its first subscription only podcast in Golf Weekly in March 2021, which has proven very popular with Irish golf fans.

Subscribers will get full interviews, early access to radio content and events, and advert free audio.

“This move is about growing our on demand offering and giving sports fans more of the content they love when they want it”, said Ger Gilroy, MD of Off the Ball.

“So if you’re a rugby fan, or a soccer fan, or GAA or whatever – you know the great work that we put out every week. We want to be able to grow that into the future, and to develop our offering. To do that we need to continue to invest in new broadcasting talent, better platforms, big names and put on more live shows.”

All long form Off The Ball podcast and video content will switch to premium feeds except for the Off The Ball Dailies series which will remain free to access.

All linear content will remain free to air via OTB AM digital broadcast across YouTube and Sports Radio or Off The Ball on Newstalk.