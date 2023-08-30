Classic Hits Radio wants to offer job to Ryan Tubridy

Written by RadioToday Ireland
Photo: RTE

The CEO of Classic Hits Radio says he is interested in speaking to Ryan Tubridy to offer him a job on the station.

Kevin Brannigan, speaking to Irish Sun, said: “Ryan has a personality that can go from serious to light in the blink of an eye.

“He’s a really experienced broadcaster and I think the listeners of Classic Hits would love him.”

The station said it would match the €170,000 offer Ryan reportedly had from RTÉ before he left.

Kevin added that he would make room on the schedule for Ryan, slotting him in for two hours at 9am rather than axing the current breakfast show team of Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy.

See full details of the stunt on TheSun.ie.



