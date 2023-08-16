iRadio to be bought by Bauer subject to regulatory approval

Written by Roy Martin

Bauer Media Audio has entered into an agreement to acquire iRadio.

The deal to buy the large regional, which covers the West, North West, North East & Midlands regions of Ireland, is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

Richard Dawkins, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group said: “iRadio has built a loyal and dedicated following across the 15 counties in which it broadcasts, and will enhance Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming iRadio to Bauer Media and providing additional innovation to support the station’s long-term growth, further deepening relationships with its listeners and commercial partners alike.”

Willie O’Reilly, Chairman at iRadio said “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained. The board would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey for their contribution. iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio. Its best days lie ahead.”

Bauer recently bought RedFM and also owns the youth brand SPIN along with Today FM and Newstalk.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

No plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to RTÉ Radio 1 programme

JNLR: Over 3.3 million adults now listen to the radio every weekday

Bauer gives Off The Ball a new subscription model for ad-free content

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

Graham Norton hosts Virgin Radio UK show from C103

Midlands 103 is giving away free flip flops to listeners

In photos: Beat celebrates 20 years of broadcasting in the South East

Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Dee Forbes has tendered her resignation as RTÉ Director General

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes suspended over Ryan Tubridy issue

Newstalk launches new “We’re That Friend” campaign

KC thrilled to be joining Bauer as he confirms Red FM move

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra