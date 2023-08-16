iRadio to be bought by Bauer subject to regulatory approval

Bauer Media Audio has entered into an agreement to acquire iRadio.

The deal to buy the large regional, which covers the West, North West, North East & Midlands regions of Ireland, is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

Richard Dawkins, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group said: “iRadio has built a loyal and dedicated following across the 15 counties in which it broadcasts, and will enhance Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming iRadio to Bauer Media and providing additional innovation to support the station’s long-term growth, further deepening relationships with its listeners and commercial partners alike.”

Willie O’Reilly, Chairman at iRadio said “iRadio has grown to become the most popular radio station in its broadcast region keeping listeners across its fifteen counties informed and entertained. The board would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey for their contribution. iRadio is now ready to embark on a new chapter as part of Bauer Media Audio. Its best days lie ahead.”

Bauer recently bought RedFM and also owns the youth brand SPIN along with Today FM and Newstalk.