Learning Waves partners with Kerry College for radio skills course

Kerry College is working with Learning Waves for its upcoming course in Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio, which is run in collaboration with Radio Kerry.

With this partnership, all learners will have exclusive access to range of training and career supports from Learning Waves and benefit from a range of industry networking opportunities.

John Herlihy of Kerry College is excited about the partnership: “For the past 18 years, this course has been one of a kind – run in collaboration with a live commercial radio station in Radio Kerry. This link up offers unique access to on-the-job training experiences in live sports coverage, outside broadcasts, programme and news teams. This new partnership between Learning Waves further enhances this training experience.

Now, budding journalists, podcasters and radio presenters and producers can access a range of exclusive training and learn, develop and network alongside future industry peers.”

Teresa Hanratty, Network Manager, Learning Waves believes: “This partnership with Kerry College will allow Learning Waves to continue to support the Independent Radio Sector in its search for talent across a range of roles including, journalism, digital media presenters and podcasters. It will provide students with unique access to specific industry training while at the same time giving them the opportunity to network across the sector. It will open opportunities for the sector and Kerry College to enhance the offerings to students while at the same time providing a pipeline of talent to the sector. Learning Waves is excited about the partnership and is looking forward to working with Kerry College and Radio Kerry over the coming months.

Fiona Stack, General Manager, Radio Kerry: “Radio Kerry is very grateful to the Board of Learning Waves for approving this unique access to industry standard courses for Kerry College students while still training. It is recognition of the reputation of the course and the workplace readiness of past students. The partnership will give students networking opportunities with industry practitioners and shows vision by Kerry College in opening as many opportunities as possible to them.”

Digital Journalism, Podcasting & Radio is a full-time 52 week programme, unique to Kerry College and runs between the Radio Kerry Broadcast Studios in Tralee and the Digital Skills Centre Studios at Monavalley Campus.

No registration fees, tuition fees, examination fees, or certification fees are payable as the programme is fully funded. Applicants may be eligible for a learner training allowance.

Minimum entry criteria apply and full details are available here.