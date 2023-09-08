8Radio calls for DAB licences to be advertised as it celebrates 10th birthday

Written by admin

8Radio.com is asking the new media commission to license localised DAB radio multiplexes allowing niche Irish broadcasters access to a low-cost broadcast platform.

The station’s management group, which includes ex-Phantom FM Manager and Presenter Simon Maher, Operations Manager Dan McDermott and Social Media Guru Ruth O’Connor, want Coimisiún na Meán to bring DAB back to life after both RTE and the independent sector abandoned the platform in recent years.

Speaking in advance of the FM broadcasts Simon spoke about the stations plans: “As 8Radio.com celebrates its 10th birthday, we look ahead to a future brimming with exciting possibilities. The station remains committed to exploring new avenues for musical exploration, engaging listeners in innovative ways, and continuing to champion artists that deserve to be heard, particularly home grown acts.

“Furthermore, 8Radio.com is taking a proactive step by encouraging the new Media Commission to license localised DAB radio multiplexes immediately, allowing niche Irish broadcasters access to a low-cost broadcast platform. With the rise of digital media, 8Radio.com is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come.”

The station is back on FM for a special 10-day broadcast from September 8th to September 17th on 105.2FM in Dublin, 105.5FM in Limerick, 106.7FM in Cork, and 87.9FM in Galway and will broadcast live from Whelans of Wexford Street Dublin on Saturday September 16th to celebrate its birthday.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

The brand new Beat Beast has been unleashed at Beat 102-103

Radio Nova celebrates 13th birthday with party for listeners

Newstalk celebrates 10 years of The Pat Kenny Show

Media Central bought by Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Classic Hits Radio wants to offer job to Ryan Tubridy

Learning Waves partners with Kerry College for radio skills course

Full list of nominations announced for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023

No plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to RTÉ Radio 1 programme

JNLR: Over 3.3 million adults now listen to the radio every weekday

iRadio to be bought by Bauer subject to regulatory approval

Bauer gives Off The Ball a new subscription model for ad-free content

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra