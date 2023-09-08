8Radio calls for DAB licences to be advertised as it celebrates 10th birthday

8Radio.com is asking the new media commission to license localised DAB radio multiplexes allowing niche Irish broadcasters access to a low-cost broadcast platform.

The station’s management group, which includes ex-Phantom FM Manager and Presenter Simon Maher, Operations Manager Dan McDermott and Social Media Guru Ruth O’Connor, want Coimisiún na Meán to bring DAB back to life after both RTE and the independent sector abandoned the platform in recent years.

Speaking in advance of the FM broadcasts Simon spoke about the stations plans: “As 8Radio.com celebrates its 10th birthday, we look ahead to a future brimming with exciting possibilities. The station remains committed to exploring new avenues for musical exploration, engaging listeners in innovative ways, and continuing to champion artists that deserve to be heard, particularly home grown acts.

“Furthermore, 8Radio.com is taking a proactive step by encouraging the new Media Commission to license localised DAB radio multiplexes immediately, allowing niche Irish broadcasters access to a low-cost broadcast platform. With the rise of digital media, 8Radio.com is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come.”

The station is back on FM for a special 10-day broadcast from September 8th to September 17th on 105.2FM in Dublin, 105.5FM in Limerick, 106.7FM in Cork, and 87.9FM in Galway and will broadcast live from Whelans of Wexford Street Dublin on Saturday September 16th to celebrate its birthday.