Christmas FM announces launch date and special competition

Christmas FM is searching for a little helper to visit the studio and officially turn on the radio station this year.

The competition is open to children up to 10 years of age and parents or guardians simply have to apply via the form at christmasfm.com/switch.

The winner will also get to be a part of the official Christmas FM 2023 photoshoot which the station says will be a magical day full of Christmas cheer and festive fun.

Christmas FM, which is celebrating 16 years on air this year, has also announced ‘The Magic of Christmas’ fundraising appeal will be returning again this year to raise money for three of Ireland’s leading children’s charities – Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a range of children’s charities around Ireland making a difference in local communities through Community Foundation Ireland.

The Magic of Christmas was launched last year, with the aim of raising €1,000,000 over a three-year period for the charities.

Last year, The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal raised almost €300,000 for the charities.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said: “We know it’s only September, but at Christmas FM HQ it’s never too early to talk about Christmas! This competition is a fantastic prize and we can’t wait to ‘Switch Christmas On’ with some extra help from one of our young listeners!

“We are also delighted to be working alongside Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Community Foundation Ireland again this year for The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal. We raised an incredible amount of money last year and know that once again we can count on our incredible Christmas FM listeners to support these charities and donate to help us reach our target of €1,000,000 raised for children in need by 2024.”

Commenting on The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal, the charity partners jointly said: “We are delighted once again to be a part of The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal. The funds raised last year made a significant difference to the lives of thousands of children across Ireland and we have the opportunity again this year to work together and have a positive impact on the lives of children and their families. With the help of Christmas FM listeners, funds raised will ensure we can Give the Gift of Childhood to those who need it most, because every child deserves Magic at Christmas.