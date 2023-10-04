Cork’s 96fm gets new on-air branding from TM Studios

Written by Roy Martin

TM Studios has created a brand-new set of jingles for Cork’s 96fm.

The package includes themes for the station’s new breakfast show, Lorraine & Ross In The Morning.

Brendan O’Driscoll, Content Director of Cork’s 96fm and C103 commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with the new jingle package that TM has created for Cork’s 96FM.

“A fresh style and contemporary sound that really cuts through. 10/10 for delivering once again!”

Chris Stevens, Co-Owner of TM Studios told RadioToday: “We loved working with Brendan to create these new themes, utilising powerful vocals and the station’s recognisable sonic melody to ensure that Cork’s 96fm continues to have unique branding on Ireland’s airwaves.”

TM’s jingles can also be heard on Tipp FM in Co Tipperary, and on stations including Boom Radio, Nation Radio and Easy Radio in the UK.



