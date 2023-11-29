David Tighe to depart Bauer Media Audio Northern Ireland

Former Nova, Classic Hits and Live 95 CEO David Tighe is leaving his role of MD for Bauer Northern Ireland.

David has been with Bauer since leaving Global in 2020, and in addition to his role as MD, has been a Bauer Media Academy Governor and Trustee for Bauer’s Cash for Kids charity.

Before Bauer, he was Regional MD for Global covering the south east of England and had a number of roles across the Irish radio industry.

David was Chair of the IBI, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Independent Radio Sales and worked at Chiltern Radio and TFM in the UK.

David comments: “I send my thanks to our fantastic teams in Northern Ireland, as well as all our brilliant partners, advertisers and sponsors. It’s been an honour to develop relationships at the very highest levels while leading such talented and driven people.

“I leave the business on a high, having completed a cultural transformation which has led to the largest audience figures ever, record breaking commercial delivery and an extremely strong digital offering.”

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, adds: “David has made significant contribution to our business in Northern Ireland, driving continued success of Cool FM, Downtown Radio and Downtown Country, and winning awards along the way.

“The business has been transformed during David’s tenure and I would like to thank him for his creativity, expertise and commitment and wish him the very best for the future. This management change is purely to align the NI management structure to the rest of the UK business.”

Steve Parkinson, Chief Strategic Partnerships & Events Officer and Graham Bryce, Chief Operating Officer are also leaving Bauer before the end of the year as part of the management changes.