Beat 102 103 launches Digital Media Literacy Tour for secondary schools

Written by Roy Martin

Beat 102 103 has launched its first-ever Digital Media Literacy Tour supported by Comisiún na Meán.

The tour aims to showcase digital information for students in secondary schools across the region over the coming months, helping students identify misinformation and disinformation online.

The course, for first year students, is devised by Beat in consultation with teachers, the radio sector’s training network Learning Waves and Media Literacy Ireland.

The roadshow is hosted by Beat Breakfast’s Niall and Sho, Beat Throwbacks’ Cillian Doyle, Bring the Beat’s Michelle Heffernan, The Takeover’s presenting duo Megan O’Regan Byrne, and Kirsten Mate Maher.

Over the coming months, Beat will travel to 20 secondary schools, reaching thousands of teenagers encouraging them to “Stop, Think and Check” that the information that they are getting, from whatever source, is accurate and reliable.

Beat began their roadshow at St. Angela’s Ursuline Secondary School in Waterford City on 1st February. Six sessions were delivered throughout the day to almost 200 first-year students.

More details at beat102103.com/medialiteracy.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Today FM closes gap on RTÉ Radio 1 as it heads towards one million listeners

Tubridy remained on top of the RTÉ earnings list in 2022

CEO Des Whelan to step down from WLR after 45 years in radio

Clint Drieberg appointed Content Controller of Radio Nova

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Bryan Dobson to retire

Christmas FM celebrates raising over €3.5m for charity

Oliver Callan gets daily show on RTÉ Radio 1

Aoife Kearns appointed News and Sports Editor at Beat 102-103

Keith Cunningham and Emma Nolan get national shows on Today FM

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio brings back 80s service on FM

Five radio station contracts renewed by Coimisiún na Meán

Louise Cantillon gets weekday lunchtimes on Today FM

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra