Beat 102 103 launches Digital Media Literacy Tour for secondary schools

Beat 102 103 has launched its first-ever Digital Media Literacy Tour supported by Comisiún na Meán.

The tour aims to showcase digital information for students in secondary schools across the region over the coming months, helping students identify misinformation and disinformation online.

The course, for first year students, is devised by Beat in consultation with teachers, the radio sector’s training network Learning Waves and Media Literacy Ireland.

The roadshow is hosted by Beat Breakfast’s Niall and Sho, Beat Throwbacks’ Cillian Doyle, Bring the Beat’s Michelle Heffernan, The Takeover’s presenting duo Megan O’Regan Byrne, and Kirsten Mate Maher.

Over the coming months, Beat will travel to 20 secondary schools, reaching thousands of teenagers encouraging them to “Stop, Think and Check” that the information that they are getting, from whatever source, is accurate and reliable.

Beat began their roadshow at St. Angela’s Ursuline Secondary School in Waterford City on 1st February. Six sessions were delivered throughout the day to almost 200 first-year students.

More details at beat102103.com/medialiteracy.