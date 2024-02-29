New position for Radio 1 reporter Evelyn Rourke at RTÉ

RTÉ Radio 1 reporter Evelyn Rourke has been appointed as Arts and Media Correspondent at the broadcaster.

Evelyn has been an RTÉ broadcast journalist for over 20 years, working on a wide range of programmes in both English and, as Gaeilge, across RTÉ and TG4 and has been reporting on Radio 1’s ‘Today’ daily morning programme most recently with presenter Claire Byrne.

As well as co-presenting the Irish Books Awards for many years on RTÉ One television, Evelyn has also presented and reported for RTÉ Radio 1’s arts programme Arena, covering all aspects of Irish arts and cultural life.

On her appointment Evelyn O’Rourke said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the RTÉ Arts and Media correspondent at a time when Irish acting and writing talent is storming across the world stage, highlighting the boundless talent of our national creative industries.

“I am really looking forward to exploring the wide range of arts and cultural stories in Ireland as well as examining and reporting on the ever-changing media landscape here and bringing those stories to our audiences on digital, radio and television. I will hugely miss my colleagues on Radio 1 and the Today with Claire Byrne programme but am relishing the focus of my new role and RTE’s ongoing commitment to telling these important stories.”

Deirdre McCarthy, Director of News and Current Affairs said: “We are very pleased that Evelyn is joining the News & Current Affairs team as Arts & Media correspondent. This correspondency covers two hugely important sectors in Irish life. The Arts plays a vital role in the cultural, social and economic life in this country while the media landscape is rapidly evolving and misinformation and disinformation are posing a real challenge for us all.”