The Sound of Ireland returns for eight days around St Patrick’s Day

Written by Roy Martin

The Sound of Ireland pop-up radio station is planning to return from 11th to 18th March on FM in Dublin and streaming across Ireland and the world.

Now in its 3rd year, The Sound of Ireland explores and amplifies Ireland’s greatest music, culture, heritage, destinations and more.

The station is also launching a competition open to all Irish businesses to win up to €5,000 in sponsorship for St Patrick’s week.

First launched in March 2022, The Sound of Ireland is welcoming the Department of Foreign Affairs as an official sponsor again this year.

The Dublin FM licence is still awaiting approval.



