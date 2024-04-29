FM104 gets four new Jeep Avengers for its Street Team

Jeep Ireland is partnering with FM104 to provide four new top of the range Jeep Avengers for the FM104 Street Team.

FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock is also giving away a Jeep Avenger to one listener as part of the stations new ‘Breakfast Anywhere’ campaign.

The competition will run until the 8th May, with finalists taking part in a live challenge in the Jeep HQ in Citywest.

The four Jeeps are specially tailored to accommodate the needs of FM104’s Street Team, who will be at a range of locations across Dublin to encourage listeners to tune in wherever they are.

John Saunders, Managing Director at Jeep Ireland, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with FM104 and provide their Street Team with the unmatched performance and versatility of the Jeep Avenger. This partnership not only aligns with our brand’s ethos of adventure and exploration, but also underscores our dedication to supporting local communities and initiatives. We can’t wait to see the Jeep Avengers in action as FM104 takes on the streets of Dublin.”

Vivienne Nagle, Managing Director at FM104 says: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Jeep Ireland. Our Street Team is recognised throughout Dublin and bring so much excitement to communities across the county.

“The addition of the four Jeep Avengers to our fleet will further elevate our Street Team’s capabilities and enhance our ability to connect with listeners.

“We are also incredibly excited to offer listeners of The Strawberry Alarm Clock an unforgettable opportunity to win their very own Jeep Avenger as part of our Breakfast Anywhere campaign.

“The Strawberry Alarm Clock has long been a staple of morning routines across Dublin, providing listeners the perfect blend of entertainment and music to kickstart their day. With the Breakfast Anywhere campaign, we’re making it easier than ever for listeners to tune in wherever they are.”