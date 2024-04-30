Former radio executive David Tighe appointed CEO of CRITICAL

David Tighe has been appointed CEO of emergency medical charity CRITICAL.

He has more than 30 years experience in media and communications in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

He spent seven years at Limerick’s Live 95 as Programme Director and CEO. Since then he has held senior positions at Global Media and Entertainment and Bauer Media Group.

He was a volunteer with the British Red Cross’ Fire and Emergency Support Service for four years and received the Dunant Award for attending the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017. He also volunteered as an emergency responder with the Irish Coast Guard.

David Tighe, CEO of CRITICAL said: “It is an honour to be appointed CEO of CRITICAL and I am committed to expanding our network of emergency responders to even more communities across Ireland.

“Collaboration is at the heart of pre-hospital emergency medicine. It is most effective when the emergency services, critical care doctors and first responders work closely together. The care a person receives in the minutes after they fall ill or get seriously injured can ultimately be the difference between life and death.

“It’s incredible to see the impact that volunteer responders can have in an emergency. I saw it in Grenfell and we witnessed it in Creeslough when our volunteer doctors raced to the scene. Every day our volunteers are responding to cardiac arrests, collisions and other life threatening emergencies.

“Their equipment is entirely funded by donations and fundraisers carried out by members of the public and we are very grateful.”

The chair, board members and all those working for CRITICAL have welcomed David aboard and say they are looking forward to an energetic and exciting future.