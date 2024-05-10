Run with Ray is back at RTÉ Radio 1 across the country

RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show is hitting the road later this month with runs planned in Tralee, Galway, Athlone, Navan, and Dublin.

Over five days from 20th May, Ray will be broadcasting live from Tralee Town Park (Monday May 20th), University of Galway (Tuesday, May 21st), Athlone Regional Sports Centre (Wednesday May 22nd), Blackwater Park, Navan (Thursday, May 23rd) and Marlay Park, Dublin (Friday, May 24th).

Ray will then join the starting line at 5.30pm with runners from each community who have signed up to Run with Ray for 5km. The team are looking for runners, joggers, and walkers from across the country to come along for a fun afternoon of craic, conversation, and community.

The aim is to get communities outdoors and moving, and Ray D’Arcy says: “We’re delighted to be back on the road for our Run with Ray 5ks!

“We know from previous years that these are great events, it’s a brilliant opportunity to meet listeners and to help people to get out and get active.

“So, if you’re out there and around Tralee, Galway, Athlone, Navan and Dublin we would love to see you!”