Former SPIN1038 journalist Florence Okojie gets RTÉ TV job

Former SPIN1038 journalist and community radio producer Florence Okojie is joining the RTÉ news2day team as a television presenter and journalist.

The 23 year old was chosen to join the team at RTÉ following a comprehensive audition process, and starts on-air today.

Florence grew up on Dublin’s northside before moving to Stepaside at the age of 16. She attended primary school at St. Marnock’s National School and secondary school at Portmarnock Community School. After fourth year she made the move to the other side of the Liffey. Florence completed her final two years of secondary school in St Raphaela’s in Stillorgan. She went on to study Media & Politics in DCU.

After graduating in 2023, she started working as a news reader for Spin1038. Florence loved this job as every day was different. In her spare time, she loves running, sea swimming, reading and doing crosswords.

Speaking about her new presenter and reporter role, Florence said: “I’m thrilled to join the news2day team. It’s truly a full-circle moment and a dream come true to have gone from watching the show as a child in primary school to now being part of it! Seeing the amazing reports produced over the years has made me excited about what lies ahead.

“news2day reaches thousands of children across the country, and I feel privileged in helping give primary schools a personal platform while also informing them about important events happening in Ireland and around the world.”

Florence joins news2day presenter Barry Gallagher from Donegal. Barry has been with news2day since September 2023.