RTÉ Radio 1 to look at life in the North with new series

Written by Roy Martin

RTÉ Radio 1 is to air a new six-part series looking at everyday life in the North of the country.

In Our Lives in the North, journalist Una Kelly looks behind the flags and the politics of Northern Ireland, to explore real life north of the border.

The show will broadcast every Wednesday for 6 weeks from September 4th at 6:30pm, and will also be available as part of RTÉ Podcasts and on the RTÉ radio app.

Journalist Una Kelly said: ”I’m really grateful to the people who shared their personal stories with me for this series, especially when they found themselves in difficult circumstances.

“It’s always a privilege to be granted that time and trust. I met a range of remarkable youth workers, teaching staff, health workers and others who work hard every day for their communities.”

Alistair McConnell is the Executive Producer.



