Today FM launches new advertising campaign for its daytime line-up

Today FM has launched a new advertising campaign that will see the station promoted heavily on TV and online.

The campaign consists of a suite of 15 second vignette-style ads and features a mix of retro and contemporary visuals set against audio clips to showcase each show within Today FM’s prime time line-up.

Today FM says the audio within each ad reflects real life content from the respective shows from Ian Dempsey reacting to a hilarious Waffle contestant and Dave Moore sharing one of his best (or worst!) Dave’s Bad Jokes.

Louise Cantillon discusses the ‘travesty’ of not receiving a ‘surprise from the shop’ while Ray Foley admits to being an open-eyed kisser. Meanwhile, The Last Word with Matt Cooper, showcases the breadth of topics discussed on his Today FM drive-time show.

The AV campaign is supported by a nationwide brand-led out-of-home campaign, highlighting key tune in times throughout the day with clever copy pointing to morning, lunch and commuter listening.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Stephen Gorman, Today FM Marketing, said: “We are all really excited about our latest brand campaign here in Today FM. The motion graphics design does an excellent job of bringing our presenters stories to life in such a fun and engaging way.

“There’s something new to laugh at every time you watch. For this campaign, we wanted to showcase the variety of offerings each of our prime time shows has for our national audience and these videos do an excellent job of doing so.

“A huge thanks to Aidan Dowling and Una Herlihy in the Indie List for crafting the creative concept, Gavin Kelly and Emily Brady in Piranha Bar for the bringing the creative concept to life via vibrant animation and of course to our show teams for going through hours of audio files to highlight key moments of their respective shows that best show off their unique personalities.”

Una Herlihy, Co-founder of The Indie List said: “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with such an exciting national brand like Today FM on this campaign. Roisin Reilly and Stephen Gorman were deeply involved in every step of the creative process which made it a very rewarding experience.

“The collaboration with the brilliant creative and production talents of Aidan Dowling, Gavin Kelly, and Emily Brady brought the vision to life seamlessly. The entire process was a joy – and a lot of fun – from start to finish.”

Emily Brady, Head of Production at Piranha Bar said: “We had a blast in Piranha Bar working with creative Aidan Dowling, the wonderful Una Herlihy and our old friends Today FM. It was lots of fun visualizing the controlled chaos and absurd anarchy from five of the station’s top presenters.

“We translated the on-air banter into crazy collaged visuals featuring butt-shaped fruit, dancing toothbrushes, a pyjama-suited horse from the seventies and a crazed demon in a hatchback to pick just a few. Hopefully people will find the visuals as entertaining as the Today FM shows which spawned them.”

Creative Director Aidan Dowling and The Indie List developed the creative concept while Piranha Bar produced the animated suite of ads and Mindshare managed media planning and buying.