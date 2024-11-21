An Taoiseach Simon Harris cuts the ribbon on new Bay Broadcasting studios

Bay Broadcasting celebrated the launch of its refurbished studios in Castleforbes on Thursday.

Taoiseach Simon Harris attended the event to cut the ribbon on its new facilities which contains six full broadcast suites.

Bay Broadcasting CEO, Kevin Branigan, said, “This suite of six new broadcast studios represents a significant investment by Bay Broadcasting in our facilities, which will enable us to bring even more high quality programming to 2.8 million people in our various franchise areas.

“We were delighted to welcome An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, to cut the ribbon so that even more people enjoy our programme output through radio, social and digital into the future.”

Bay owns and operates Radio Nova and Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio from the same building in Dublin.