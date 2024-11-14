Coimisiún na Meán awards nearly €4 million of funding under latest round of Sound and Vision Scheme

Over €3.9 million in funding has been allocated for Round 54 of the of Sound and Vision Scheme by Coimisiún na Meán.

This latest round will fund the production of 35 projects across TV and radio by independent producers and broadcasters around the country.

97% of total funding as part of Round 54 has been provided to independent producers and approximately €1.4 million of all funding going to projects in the Irish language or bilingual.

Three of the awards include:

Joy to the World – This radio documentary series for KCLR 96FM celebrates Christmas with immigrant and New Irish Communities by joining in with their traditions, music, preparations, decorations, foods and exchanges of gifts

Mmanwu – This radio drama for broadcast on Newstalk delves into the complexities of maternal struggle, mental health, and the clash between tradition and modernity set against the vibrant backdrop of Dublin and Onitsha, Nigeria.

Voices of New Ireland – This thirteen part series for broadcast on Flirt FM explores cultural heritage, the Irish language, education, arts, and more, highlighting community achievements and integration through diverse cultures that shape modern Ireland.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán said: “Coimisiún na Meán is committed to ensuring a diversity and plurality of content, reflective of the people of Ireland including their languages, traditions, religious, and cultural diversity.

“We are delighted to have an opportunity to support projects which give a voice to this diversity. This round of Sound and Vision will raise awareness of, and explore, the unique experiences and cultural values of new Irish communities while delivering a diverse range of high-quality culturally relevant content for audiences.

“I would also like to thank Minister Catherine Martin for the allocation of an additional €2 million in funding. Sound & Vision remains a vital funding source for broadcasters and independent producers, enabling them to create programming for audiences that would otherwise not get made.”