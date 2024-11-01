Coimisiún na Meán removes traditional broadcast moratorium for election coverage

Coimisiún na Meán has replaced the Broadcast Moratorium with an Additional Care Requirement for broadcasters.

It will be relevant during the Critical Election Period – 24-hours before the opening of polling stations and during the period when polling occurs.

This decision follows a review of the Moratorium conducted by Coimisiún na Meán which commenced in February this year. This review included an examination of electoral silence periods in other countries, a survey of attitudes conducted with Ipsos B&A and a public consultation.

The new Additional Care Requirement, which replaces the Broadcast Moratorium, requires broadcasters to show additional care during the Critical Election Period.

During the Critical Election Period, broadcasters should treat with extreme care information relating to the election that it believes, or has reason to believe, has been circulated with the intention of misleading or confusing voters or that is likely to mislead or confuse voters.

The implementation of this additional care requirement is at the editorial discretion of the broadcaster. This may include the Broadcasters rebutting or correcting misconceptions arising from misleading information.

Speaking about the publication of the Guidelines, Coimisiún na Meán’s Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner Aoife MacEvilly said: “A media landscape that supports democracy and democratic values, underpins civic discourse and reduces the impact of disinformation is a priority for Coimisiún na Meán. During election periods, broadcasters across Ireland play a crucial role in informing the public about the issues and candidates involved in the election campaign.

The annual Reuters Digital News Report, which was published in June and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán, found that trust in news remains high in Ireland compared to other countries. We recognise the trust that Irish viewers and listeners place in broadcasters and our approach to the moratorium reflects Ireland’s changing media landscape.

Elections and electoral integrity are a key focus for us at Coimisiún na Meán this year. Alongside this new additional care approach for broadcasters, once the date of an election is confirmed, we will be publishing information for electoral candidates on our role in relation to broadcasting and online safety regulation, and how we can help them, alongside our guidelines for broadcasters. We will also engage with online platforms on their preparations for the elections, to ensure that they play their part in upholding electoral integrity and ensuring that people across Ireland can make free, fair and informed choices about where to cast their vote.’’

Broadcasters should also take additional care to ensure that opinions expressed by programme contributors do not interfere with the electoral process by making a false or misleading claim with respect to election procedures. Broadcasters are also asked not to report on opinion polls or exit polls during polling hours.

The new approach will be reflected in Coimisiún na Meán’s Guidelines in Respect of Broadcast Coverage of Elections, which will be published shortly after the date of the next election is announced. The Guidelines provide direction and advice to broadcasters as to how fairness, objectivity and impartiality can be achieved in their coverage of elections.