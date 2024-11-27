Full list of frequencies as Christmas FM returns for 2024 with nonstop festive songs

Christmas FM is back for 2024 from November 28th across Ireland.

The money-raising radio station plays nonstop Christmas songs and spreads festive cheer each year on FM and other platforms.

Third class in St. Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow are to officially turn on the radio station tomorrow.

The class won a competition run by Christmas FM to find a team of very special little helpers to officially Switch Christmas On for 2024.

Christmas FM will be broadcasting live on FM from midday on the 28th November:

Cavan 92.8 FM

Clare 105.2 FM

Cork City, Part County 106.7 FM

Cork North, Part County 87.7 FM

Drogheda & Dundalk 104.2 FM

Dublin City & County 105.2 FM

Galway City 87.9 FM

Kildare North 88.1 FM

Kilkenny City 104.3 FM

Letterkenny 106.2 FM

Limerick City 105.5 FM

Longford 99.8 FM

Sligo Town 95.0 FM

South East 103.8 FM

Tralee/Killarney 105.0 FM

Waterford City 105.9 FM

Wicklow – Bray area 99.5 FM

Wicklow – Wicklow Town 106.6 FM

Christmas FM will also be available on the Christmas FM app, smart speakers, Virgin Media Channel 900 and eir TV.

Find out all the ways to listen here.

Christmas FM, which is celebrating its 17th year on air this year, has raised over €3.5 million euro for a range of charities since it began broadcasting.

It will be continuing with the Magic of Christmas Appeal – raising funds for three of Ireland’s leading children’s charities – Barnardos, Barretstown, and Make-A-Wish Ireland, along with a range of children’s charities across Ireland making a difference in local communities through Community Foundation Ireland.

The Magic of Christmas was launched in 2022, with the aim of raising €1,000,000 over a three-year period for the charities. The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal raised almost €325,000 last year for the charities, with donations raised between 2022 and 2023 totalling €618,706 overall.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM says: “We are so excited that Christmas FM is back to Switch Christmas On across Ireland for 2024, with the help of third class in St Saviour’s National School, for our 17th year on air. We can’t wait to sprinkle Christmas cheer and joy around the nation all throughout the festive season.

“An Post, Cadbury and Coca Cola have returned as premier FM sponsors for 2024 and The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley have also kindly donated their studio space again this year.

“Celebrating 17 years on air is a major milestone for us which we wouldn’t have reached without Coimisiún na Meán and our amazing listeners, fans and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years.

“We are once again raising funds for The Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting a range of children’s charities across Ireland making a difference in local communities.”