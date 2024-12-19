Christmas FM’s annual Donation Day is taking place today

Christmas FM is running its annual Donation Day today to raise funds for The Magic of Christmas Appeal.

The pop-up station is having a 12 hour long festive radiothon from 7am – 7pm, packed with Christmas hits and seasonal goodwill.

Christmas FM is asking listeners to help Give the Gift of Childhood to children who need it most, because every child deserves Magic at Christmas. Donations can be made through christmasfm.com or by calling 0818 911 977.

The Magic of Christmas was launched in 2022, with the aim of raising €1,000,000 over a three-year period for the charities. The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal raised almost €325,000 last year for the charities, with donations raised between 2022 and 2023 totalling €618,706 overall.

Paul Shepherd, Co-Founder of Christmas FM, says: “This year marks our 17th year Switching Christmas On across Ireland. Since our launch in 2008, we’ve raised over €3.5 million for various charities nationwide – which is a huge milestone for us.

“With the incredible support of our listeners and fans, we’re committed to continuing this tradition of giving. While we’ve been fundraising throughout the festive season and will carry on while we’re on FM, Donation Day is especially important.

“It’s our chance to maximise support for The Magic of Christmas Appeal and we’re calling on everyone to tune in, donate, and join us in making a difference!”

People all over the world are watching Donation Day LIVE on our website! 🎥💃 pic.twitter.com/rDmgq5GCe1 — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) December 19, 2024

Commenting on Donation Day, the charity partners jointly said: “We are delighted to be working with The Magic of Christmas Appeal for the third consecutive year. Last year’s incredible support made a profound difference to children across Ireland, and we’re very much looking forward to Donation Day on Thursday, 19th December.

“We hope Christmas FM listeners and fans will join us by donating whatever they can to help transform the lives of children in communities across Ireland. With the generosity of listeners, we can Give the Gift of Childhood to those who need it most, because every child really does deserve magic at Christmas.”

Christmas FM is broadcasting from The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley who have kindly donated their studio space again this year.