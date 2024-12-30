Classic Hits 80s radio service returns to FM for third year

Classic Hits 80s is back on FM for the third year running.

The station is broadcasting to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway & Clare for 30 days from December 28th under a temporary radio licence from Coimisiún na Meán using some of the FM frequencies operated by Christmas FM.

This year, Rick Dees will return to the station’s lineup to bring his Weekly Top 40 radio show from the 1980s as well as Lucy Kennedy, Colm Hayes, Trina Mara, Damien Farrelly and many more.

Classic Hits 80s will give a taste of the greatest decade in music to Irish radio listeners, with the station ‘Living in the 80’s’, travelling back in time and presenting the 80s it is the present day so that listeners can live in the 1980s once again.

Those tuning in will hear news stories from the 1980s broadcast as live across the day and can join regular presenters from Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio such as Lucy Kennedy, Colm Hayes, Damian Farrelly, Trina Mara, Phil Cawley, Dave MacCardle, Nikki Manley and Jen Larke as well as radio presenters Matt Dempsey, Bob Conway, Mike O’Brien, Paul McGuinness, Declan Ralph, Mel Byrne and more.

Classic Hits 80s has been put together by Matt Dempsey (Station Manager), Dave Kelly (Consultant), Robbie Fogarty (Music) and Kevin Branigan.

Matt Dempsey says, “I’m delighted to be involved in such an exciting project once again , working with great people and reliving a great decade of music. Reaction from listeners in Dublin , Cork Limerick and Galway has been incredible over the last 2 years”.

CEO Kevin Branigan says, “We’re very excited to be returning on FM with Classic Hits 80s for a third year. We’ve put a lot of effort into it for this year and our mix of nostalgia, great music and stellar presenters is sure to be a hit on the radio dial. We’re always trying to drive awareness of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio and bringing back Classic Hits 80s back onto FM is a fun and exciting way to do that. While our main station continues from Studio 1, Classic Hit 80s will come from next door in Studio 2 – both broadcasting on the FM dial in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway & Clare. It will be a very busy but enjoyable month for us”.

FM frequencies:

Dublin: 105,2 Mhz

Cork: 106.7 Mhz

Galway: 87.9 Mhz

Limerick/Clare: 105.5 Mhz.