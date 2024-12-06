KCLR is lighting Up Carlow and Kilkenny to help local charities this Christmas

KCLR’s Light Up Carlow Kilkenny event is taking place tonight as part of the station’s Spirit of Christmas campaign.

At 7 o’clock on Friday December 6th thousands of people across Kilkenny and Carlow are set to light up their areas.

The station is urging individuals, homes, sports clubs, businesses and local neighbourhoods to join together to shine lights – candles, lamps, Christmas Trees, phone torches, whatever will shine some light – in support of Kilkenny’s Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre and St Claire’s Hospitality Kitchen in Carlow.

The station says that it is expecting a totally unique event as the response to the initiative so far has been overwhelming with messages of commitment flooding into the station since it was first announced as the kick off to the fundraising efforts to the stations annual Spirit of Christmas campaign.

“At a time of so much discord, uncertainty, war and disasters around the world, the response to our call to “Shine a Light” from all quarters across our area has been heartwarming,” according to Pat Gardiner, General Manager of KCLR.

“The Spirit of Christmas campaign is all about generosity, community spirit and people extending hospitality and kindness during the dark Winter months and raising funds for local charities,” according to Pat Gardiner.

As well as the “Light Up” initiative to assist Cois Nore and St Claire’s, the station is staging other events to help a wide range of other charities while sales of special Calendars produced by the young listeners of the John Walsh Breakfast Show are helping Carlow Kilkenny Homecare.

“Friday 6th is promising to be a really special occasion,” according to Pat Gardiner

“From people putting lights in their windows at home, to Kilkenny Castle, the Fire Service in Carlow, sports clubs, participants in the Streets of Kilkenny 10 k fun run, and street events in places like Bagnelstown and Ballyragget, as well as all the newly elected TDs, thousands will be taking time out to take part in this unique radio moment.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, the station is giving away Centre Parc Vouchers worth €3000 to people who submit the best photos of their “light up” events.