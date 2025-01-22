Bauer appoints Ben Murray as Managing Editor at iRadio

FM104’s drivetime presenter and programmer Ben Murray is the new Managing Editor at iRadio.

In his new role, under James Brownlow, Ben will be responsible for leading the audience growth strategy, focusing on iRadio’s content output.

Ben has worked in radio for over 20 years in music scheduling, programming strategy, talent development and as the host of FM104’s flagship Drivetime show, a role he held for over 12 years.

Ben joined Bauer Media Audio Ireland in 2023 as Music & Entertainment Planning Producer, working across SPIN, 98FM, and Today FM contributing to production and programming across the brands.

Ben Murray: “I am thrilled to take on the role of Managing Editor at iRadio and to continue contributing to Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s passion for creating original and exciting audio content. I’m excited to lead the next chapter of iRadio, alongside some of the most talented professionals in the industry.”

James Brownlow “Ben moving to iRadio is a key appointment to my senior content team making sure Bauer Media Audio Ireland is in the best shape and as focussed as ever to deliver for Irish audiences now and in the future.”