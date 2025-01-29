Christmas FM smashes fundraising target of €1 million over three years

Christmas FM has raised over €1 million over the past three years for a range of children’s charities.

The Magic of Christmas appeal was launched in 2022 with the goal of raising €1 million over a three-year period for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a number of children’s charities making a difference in communities through Community Foundation Ireland.

The Magic of Christmas appeal raised €294,706 in 2022, €324,000 in 2023 and €420,792 in 2024. The funds will be used to support 5,000 vulnerable children in our communities affected by traumatic life events such as poverty, abuse, neglect and bereavement, and to assist children whose lives are affected by serious childhood illness.

Donations to The Magic of Christmas appeal in 2024 also mark the highest annual total raised since the station began broadcasting in 2008, reflecting the stations growing popularity and commitment to supporting charities during the festive season.

2024’s figure brings the total amount raised by the radio station to €1,039,498 over the past three years. Christmas FM is presented on air each year by up to 100 volunteers who devote hundreds of hours of their time assisted by a core management team.

Daragh O’Sullivan, Co-Founder of Christmas FM, says: “We are incredibly proud to have raised over €1 million for the Magic of Christmas appeal over the past three years – a fundraising initiative that supports vulnerable children across Ireland. This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our loyal listeners and fans during the festive season.

“In 2024 alone, we raised an impressive €420,792, the highest annual total since Christmas FM began broadcasting 17 years ago. This is a massive achievement for us and we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our remarkable team and volunteers who bring the magic of Christmas FM to life year after year.

“We would also like to thank Coimisiún na Meán for granting us the license to broadcast Christmas FM across Ireland and our premier FM sponsors for 2024 – Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and An Post as well as Extra.ie, the official media partner of The Magic of Christmas appeal. A special thank you to The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley too, for their continued generosity in providing studio space for the station.”

Commenting on the total amount raised, the charity partners jointly said: “Christmas FM has brought the true spirit of Christmas to life, raising an incredible €1 million through The Magic of Christmas appeal. This major milestone is a testament to the generosity of listeners and fans who have donated to the fundraising initiative over the last three years. So far, the funds raised from The Magic of Christmas have made a significant difference to the lives of thousands of children across Ireland and their families. We are deeply grateful to Christmas FM for their unwavering support and everyone who donated should be incredibly proud of their contributions to this important initiative.”

Coimisiún na Meán grants Christmas FM a 30-day temporary sound broadcasting license, which enables the station to broadcast on a range of frequencies throughout the country.

Aoife MacEvilly, Broadcasting & Video-On-Demand Commissioner for Coimisiún na Meán, said: “We were delighted to support Christmas FM again in 2024 by providing them with a temporary sound broadcasting licence. These types of short-term licences are typically awarded to community, education and/or special interest groups to support special events and/or other small area services. Coimisiún na Meán is committed to developing a media landscape that reflects and shapes who we are as a society and Christmas FM is a great example of how a temporary radio licence can support local communities around the country.”

This year, Christmas FM was sponsored by the premier FM sponsors Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post. Christmas FM was broadcast live from The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley.

