BBC Studios expands partnership with Digitize New Media to represent BBC podcasts in Ireland

Written by Roy Martin

BBC Studios has expanded its partnership with digital advertising company Digitize to represent the BBC’s podcasts to the advertising market in Ireland.

Digitize has a longstanding partnership with BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, selling inventory across online and video platforms.

The expanded deal will see Digitize also represent hundreds of hours of premium BBC podcasts in the market.

Ronan O’Loughlin, Commercial Director, Digitize, said: “Our team is so excited to be partnering with BBC Studios to offer their incredible audio content to the Irish market.

“The Irish are one of the biggest consumers of podcasts globally and are very discerning in their tastes, and advertisers are constantly looking for quality, trustworthy content with which to align their brand messaging.

“BBC Studios and Digitize are delighted to be able to join forces to offer this huge opportunity to advertisers.”

