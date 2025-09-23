Funding available for media events through new sponsorship round

Coimisiún na Meán has opened applications for its latest Sponsorship Scheme, offering around €300,000 to support media-related events and activities across Ireland.

The scheme will provide funding for events that align with the regulator’s Strategy Statement and its wider goal of building a thriving and safe media landscape. Proposals will be assessed on their relevance, value for money, and promotional plans, as well as how they connect with the work of Coimisiún na Meán.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the initiative will highlight “the diversity, creativity and innovation within the Irish media sector” and encouraged organisations to apply. He added that the programme aims to support “a media landscape that is sustainable, pluralistic and participative, and that reflects who we are as a society.”

Previous awardees include Radiodays Ireland, the Choice Music Prize, the Irish Film and Television Awards, GORM Gathering 2025, the Dingle Animation Festival, the GAZE Film Festival and Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by midday on 21 October this year. A guide for applicants and the application form can be found on the Coimisiún na Meán website.