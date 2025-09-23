Funding available for media events through new sponsorship round

Written by Ash Ingram

Coimisiún na Meán has opened applications for its latest Sponsorship Scheme, offering around €300,000 to support media-related events and activities across Ireland.

The scheme will provide funding for events that align with the regulator’s Strategy Statement and its wider goal of building a thriving and safe media landscape. Proposals will be assessed on their relevance, value for money, and promotional plans, as well as how they connect with the work of Coimisiún na Meán.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the initiative will highlight “the diversity, creativity and innovation within the Irish media sector” and encouraged organisations to apply. He added that the programme aims to support “a media landscape that is sustainable, pluralistic and participative, and that reflects who we are as a society.”

Previous awardees include Radiodays Ireland, the Choice Music Prize, the Irish Film and Television Awards, GORM Gathering 2025, the Dingle Animation Festival, the GAZE Film Festival and Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by midday on 21 October this year. A guide for applicants and the application form can be found on the Coimisiún na Meán website.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Sound and Vision funding backs 39 new radio projects

New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards open with new category

All-Ireland Podcast Awards entry deadline extended

New guidelines issued for Irish broadcasters ahead of election

Nathan Murphy appointed as Today FM Managing Editor

Coimisiún na Meán opens €10 million journalism support fund

Christmas FM launches competition for school to switch Christmas on

In photos: Bauer’s 150th birthday bash at Mansion House in Dublin

Sound Waves summit and new All-Ireland Podcast Awards announced

David McCullagh named new Today presenter on RTÉ Radio 1

Claire Byrne to replace Pat Kenny on Newstalk mid-mornings

Aidan Cooney joins Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio team