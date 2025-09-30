IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame welcomes three new inductees

Radio broadcasters John Bowman, Fr. Brian D’Arcy and Scott Williams are to be inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame this year.



Their achievements will be marked at a ceremony on Tuesday 30 September at the IMRO offices, ahead of the annual IMRO Radio Awards gala at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday 3 October.

The Hall of Fame celebrates broadcasters who have left a lasting legacy on Irish radio. Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards, Chris Doyle, said the honour reflects “enduring excellence, passion, and dedication to the craft of broadcasting.”

John Bowman is a historian, journalist and long-time RTÉ broadcaster. He has covered politics and current affairs for over six decades, hosting programmes such as Day by Day, Today Tonight and Questions and Answers, while also presenting television documentaries and authoring books on Irish history and broadcasting. Since 1988 he has presented Bowman: Sunday 8.30 on RTÉ Radio 1, a reflective journey through the radio archives.

Fr. Brian D’Arcy is a familiar voice to audiences in Ireland and beyond, best known for his reflective music and conversation shows on BBC Radio Ulster, including Sunday with Brian D’Arcy. He has also presented on RTÉ and BBC Radio 2, combining his broadcasting work with over 50 years of writing, including a long-standing Sunday World column and several published books.

Scott Williams was the first voice heard on independent radio in Dublin when Capital Radio, later FM104, launched in 1989. Over his career he has been a presenter, Programme Director, Chief Executive and Group Content Director for Wireless Ireland, leading stations including FM104, Q102, U105 and Cork’s 96FM. His leadership roles included chairing both IBI and JNLR, helping to deliver initiatives such as the Irish Radioplayer app and the Choose Radio campaign.

Together, the three inductees represent a blend of public service journalism, spiritual and cultural connection, and innovation in independent radio. Their contributions highlight the diversity and strength of Irish broadcasting.