New guidelines issued for Irish broadcasters ahead of election

Coimisiún na Meán has published new guidelines for broadcast coverage of the upcoming Presidential Election in Ireland.

The Guidelines in Respect of Broadcast Coverage of Electoral Events confirm that the long-standing Broadcast Moratorium has been replaced with an Additional Care Requirement, first introduced last year. This rule applies during the Critical Election Period, which begins at 7am on the day before polling and ends when polls close, usually at 10pm.

During this period, broadcasters must exercise a higher level of editorial care. They are still permitted to cover candidates, issues and breaking news, but they must ensure reporting meets the Code of Fairness, Objectivity and Impartiality in News and Current Affairs. Broadcasters cannot report on opinion polls, exit polls or speculate on outcomes while polling is taking place.

Aoife MacEvilly, Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, said the rules were designed to safeguard democracy and maintain public trust. She explained that broadcasters play a crucial role in providing voters with fair and impartial information so that they can make informed choices.

The guidelines also reiterate that candidates are not allowed to present programmes during the election campaign period. If a show has been recorded before the campaign but scheduled to air during it, broadcasters must decide on a case-by-case basis whether it is appropriate to broadcast. However, news and current affairs programmes fronted by candidates are not permitted.

Other requirements include fair allocation of airtime between candidates, a ban on political advertising, and clear procedures for managing live contributions from social media. Broadcasters are also advised to mitigate the risks of disinformation, including content generated by artificial intelligence such as deepfakes.

The new guidelines take effect on Monday 22nd September.