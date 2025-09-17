New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards open with new category

The New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards is now open for entries, with a new Video Podcast category added for the first time.

The international competition celebrates creative excellence in audio storytelling, with 14 category groups ranging from news, documentaries and talk programmes to on-air talent, craft and entertainment.

Organisers say the new Video Podcast category reflects the growing role of visual storytelling alongside traditional audio. Rose Anderson, Executive VP and Executive Director, said the awards have “championed the art of storytelling across every platform” for nearly seven decades.

The competition, which began in 1957, continues to evolve with new categories recognising digital, podcast, and audiobook content as well as traditional radio formats. The awards also highlight investigative journalism, nonfiction series, and social justice storytelling through partnerships with JusticeAid and the National Press Club.

The National Press Club Award, introduced in 2023, honours the top-scoring news programme across breaking news, continuing coverage, nonfiction series and news podcast categories. Last year, Master Plan (The Lever) was named as the winner.

In 2025, Grand Awards went to Bafflegab Productions for The Man Who Fell to Earth in Entertainment, Bucket of Eels for Tested in Podcast: Sports, and Smoke Trail Productions for Buried: The Last Witness in Documentary. Sports journalist Lesley Visser received the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The next Storytellers Gala will be held in May 2026, following last year’s virtual event hosted from Central Park. The gala showcases winning entries, speeches, and highlights from around the world.

Entries for the 2026 awards must have been produced, released, aired or streamed between January 1 last year and January 31 this year. The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2026.

Further details and entry information are available on the New York Festivals Radio Awards website.